UK talent show looking for gifted singers from Wigan ahead of latest series

One of the UK’s leading TV talent shows is looking to Wigan for more participants ahead of it’s 13th series
By Matt Pennington
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Work has already started on the latest season of ITV’s The Voice UK, which is open to all those over the age of 16 on or before February 23 2024.

And producers are looking for exceptional singers, whether they are solo performers, duos, trios or part of a group who are looking to wow the judges and the public in hope of launching a career in the music industry.

Phoenix Melody was the latest Wiganer to appear on The Voice.
Phoenix Melody was the latest Wiganer to appear on The Voice.
The blind audition phase sees the judges face the audience and press a button if they are impressed by the voice that they hear, which will then spin their chair around to face the act.

Previous entrants from the borough include Jake McKechnie and most recently Phoenix Melody on The Voice Kids.

Those wishing to apply can do so at https://www.itv.com/thevoice/apply.

Applications close on October 16.

Applications are open until October 16 2023.
Applications are open until October 16 2023.
