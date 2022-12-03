The presenter and former Hear’Say star, 46, faced Molly Rainford in the dance-off after finding herself at the bottom of the leaderboard with 34 points.

Her energetic Eighties-style cha cha to Fame, alongside partner Graziano Di Prima, came after she missed last week’s show following a positive Covid-19 test.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (left) with Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima as they await their fate on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing

After discovering her fate, Kym, from Garswood, spoke of wanting to make her father, who has been receiving treatment in hospital following a prostate cancer diagnosis, happy.

She said: “My dad has been so proud and it’s kind of kept him going.

“When he was in hospital last week, and obviously we weren’t here, all these guys sent him videos and it meant such a lot.

“My grandchildren are so proud.”

Kym added: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here. I never thought I’d get to this stage in a million years.

“I have to say, it’s all down to this man (Di Prima) here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been, this show is just wonderful, it shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.

“Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make-up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

After both couples had performed a second time during the dance-off, the judges delivered their verdicts, with only Anton Du Beke voting to save Kym.

He said: “As you’d expect at this time of the competition, the quality of the dance-off was incredible.

“I thought both couples danced brilliantly, but I felt one couple raised their game with a freedom which they didn’t have on Friday night.

“And because of that I am going to save Kym and Graziano.”

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all backed Molly, who performed a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the musical Chicago.