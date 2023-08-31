The latest celebrities to strip off on television to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks will also include TV presenter Julia Bradbury, reality star Gemma Collins, former royal butler Paul Burrell, Dancing On Ice professional skater Vanessa Bauer and Death In Paradise star Victoria Ekanoye.

Others taking part will be footballer Ashley Cain, former England rugby international Ben Cohen, actor Nick Collier – better known as Ella Vaday from RuPaul’s Drag Race – and reality star Pete Wicks.

Sherrie Hewson

Former Coronation Street star and Loose Women panellist Sherrie, who lives in Appley Bridge, lost her brother to brain cancer last year, while Collins’s mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Countryfile presenter Bradbury, 53, revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She later underwent a mastectomy, during which her breast and two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

Each star will overcome their fears to strip off and bare all for the show, which will detail the personal reason why each star has decided to take part in raising awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body and the crucial importance of early self-checks to help save lives.

The striptease show will once again be hosted by Coleen Nolan and Ashley Banjo.