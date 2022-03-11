Presenter Robbie Cumming

Robbie Cumming returns for the third series of BBC Four’s Canal Boat Diaries which sees him cruise through new towns and villages on his rustic narrowboat, the Naughty Lass.

Starting at the Wigan Lock Flight, he takes on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, heads along the Aire and Calder Navigation and onto the Selby Canal, up the tidal River Ouse to York and onto the

cathedral city of Ripon in North Yorkshire.

The waterways enthusiast offers a personal take on life as he navigates a challenging 170-mile stretch of the canal – filmed and captured on mobile phones and

small cameras.

The first episode showcases the start of his journey from Wigan, where he encounters a propeller problem, before heading over to Burnley.

Robbie said: “It’s an incredible journey across the north, showcasing places that don’t normally get a lot of air time.

“It is an honour to be part of a programme that has such a positive impact and encourages people to learn about England’s industrial heritage.

“Going through the Wigan Flight is such an incredible experience, and it highlights a part of the landscape that doesn’t get a lot of attention.

“For me, Wigan is a junction with the Leeds Liverpool Canal, it is a really important place.”

Robbie shares his passion for industrial heritage and celebrates the lesser-known stretches of our canals and river navigations.

Along the way, Robbie meets some interesting characters and one man from the borough made quite the impression on him.

He added: “There was people having a lot of fun swimming, but I had to remind people that if they do do this then be careful.

“We were joined by a local guy called Peter Baxter, he was a major part of helping us get to the top of the 23 locks.

“He is a part of a group called Wigan Flight Crew and he will help any boater in the area if you contact him. He was brilliant.”

Viewers can expect peace and tranquillity but also drama as Robbie struggles with ropes wrapped around his propeller, an overheating engine, challenging lock flights and awkward swing bridges.

The new four-part series will run Monday to Thursday starting on March 14 at 7.30pm.