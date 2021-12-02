Win tickets to see The Matrix: Resurrections at Empire Cinemas Wigan

Neo, Trinity and the gang are back on December 15 in The Matrix: Resurrections and we're as excited as a toddler at Christmas.

It's been 20 plus years since we last saw the mind-bending effects in the The Matrix, and you could win a pair of tickets to see 'Resurrections' by answering our simple question.

With a plot shrouded in mystery all we know is Neo, plagued by strange memories, sees his life take an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside The Matrix.

Neo gets ready to kick some ass in The Matrix: Resurrections

So our question to you is ... Is Neo The One?

A: Yes - he is The One!

B: No - Morpheus is The One!

C: What's The One?

Email your entry with the subject field marked 'Matrix Competition' to [email protected]

One entry per person and the closing date is Friday, December 10.