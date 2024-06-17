Former Red Arrow pilot with glaucoma runs through Wigan in extraordinary challenge for Glaucoma UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A distinguished former member of the RAF Red Arrows, is taking on an epic challenge, running 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John o’ Groats in June, to raise awareness of glaucoma and support the charity’s new research fellowship.

Along the route, Martin Higgins will be taking part in a series of media interviews to raise awareness of the disease and the importance of regular eye tests for safeguarding sight. He will be making his way through Wigan from 15 - 16 June. Glaucoma UK hopes that people will follow his journey and share their good luck messages on their website glaucoma.uk/go-higgy-go

Martin was diagnosed with glaucoma in 2003 during a routine eye examination. “While I’m used to soaring far above the clouds in a fast jet as a former Red Arrow, on the ground, you’re most likely to find me diligently applying my glaucoma eye drops every day at my home in Buckinghamshire.” Regular eye checks and daily eye drops kept him in the air, but soon after his diagnosis, he became aware of the shortfalls in funding for glaucoma research.

This is why he is determined to raise £50,000 towards Glaucoma UK’s Pitts Crick Research Fellowship appeal. The Pitts Crick Career Development Fellowship, launched earlier this year, is a three-year post-doctoral research fellowship. The charity hopes the selected researcher will go on to play a pivotal role in transforming glaucoma diagnosis or treatment in the future.

Martin Higgins (Former RAF pilot)

Martin shared his motivation for taking on this challenge, “I found strength through talking to people. I was chatting to a colleague and he told me to have a “why?” list – writing down a list of reasons why you’re doing this. I want to help in making research possible for the many people who need it.”

His other inspirations lie with the future that research could unlock; “The other ‘why?’ is for my son, and the hope this research means he doesn’t have to worry. So, if this research goes on to support my son, my family, then that’s my ‘why?’.” Martin’s concern for his son arises from the hereditary nature of glaucoma.

Glaucoma UK’s Chief Executive expressed her heartfelt thanks to Martin, “We are incredibly grateful to Martin for taking on this epic challenge of running 1,000 miles to raise awareness of glaucoma. His dedication and effort to support the charity and contribute to the Pitts Crick Research Fellowship are truly inspiring. This remarkable feat not only brings much-needed attention to this condition but will also help further glaucoma research to help future generations.”

To support Martin’s extraordinary mission, please visit his Just Giving page: justgiving.com/page/go-higgy-go