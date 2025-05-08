Free advice and fresh inspiration for buyers in Tyldesley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HOMEBUYERS in Tyldesley are invited to learn what the latest interest rates mean to them and their budgets at a special event being hosted by Elan Homes.

Independent financial advisors will be on call at Garrett Hall Fields over the next two weekends (May 10/11 and May 17/18) to guide buyers through their options.

There will also be a chance to look inside a finished example of the five-bedroom detached Lincoln.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “As a responsible homebuilder we feel it’s important that we help keep our customers informed about how changes to the Bank of England base rate can impact them. We’ve enlisted independent financial advisors to guide them through the changes and what it means in terms of how much they can afford to spend on a new home. They’ll be able to learn about the impact of the change in rate on their mortgage including how much their monthly repayments would be and the level of interest they’ll be charged.

Elan is opening a finished example of the Lincoln for viewing at Garrett Hall Fields

“There will also be the opportunity to view the show homes – including an example of the largest home we’re building at Garrett Hall Fields, the five-bedroom detached Lincoln. Plus, our friendly, experienced sales team will be able to guide visitors through the different floor plans to help match them with their ideal home. We also have a handy mortgage checker tool on our website, which is fantastic for assessing the different mortgage options based on the size of deposit and the term of the loan without affecting your credit score.”

At Garrett Hall Fields Elan has a good range of options available, catering for a variety of buyers and budgets. Current prices start from £209,995 for a two-bedroom ground floor apartment.

The five-bedroom Lincoln, spanning 1,963 sq ft, is available from £639,995 and includes flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite worktop, plus turfed rear garden.

At the heart of the home is a combined kitchen, breakfast area and family room, opening out to the garden via French doors. This sociable space is complemented by a separate lounge for quieter moments, plus dedicated dining room, with feature bay window, at the front of the property for formal entertaining.

A utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite and dressing room. Two of the other bedrooms share a shower room, meaning the family bathroom serves the remaining two bedrooms.

Located in the Mosley Common area of Tyldesley, the new homes at Garrett Hall Fields benefit from having a range of nearby amenities including well-regarded schools nearby, local restaurants and shops to stock up on essentials, while Manchester and Liverpool are both easily accessible.

Show homes at Garrett Hall Fields are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

Over the weekends of May 10/11 and 17/18 independent financial advisors will be on hand to help buyers explore their mortgage options.

For more information about the homes available see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.