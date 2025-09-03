Free year-long wellbeing programme launches this Autumn in Ince: Harmony in Motion
“Harmony in Motion is about giving people of all ages a friendly and inclusive way to move more, feel better, and meet their neighbours,” said Tom Blackledge. “We’ve taken away the cost barrier and designed sessions that are truly beginner-friendly and suitable for all ages and abilities.”
“Whether you’re 14 or 74, there’s a gentle entry point — from canal walks to sound baths and confidence-building fitness,” added Stella.
What’s on in the first round of activities(Sep–Dec 2025)
• Every Friday & Sunday – Fitness for all ages & abilities
Sep/Oct: Calisthenics (bodyweight) • Nov/Dec: Resistance (bands & weights)
• First Sunday of every month – Soundbath& breathwork
• Last Sunday of every month – Canal Walk & Litter-pick with FREE refreshments. Meet at Britannia Bridge car park. No booking required.
• November (date TBC) – “Funked Up” dance fitness taster
Also running as part of the programme: a “Move Well” physio masterclass on injury prevention and a six-week “Get Lifting” course on safe, confident free-weight use (first cohorts kick off in September — subscribe to the website for future dates).
Where & how to book
Unless stated otherwise, events take place at:
Ebenezer School & Chapel, James Street, Ince, Wigan, WN3 4JY.
Booking required for all activities except the Canal Walk.
👉 Book: www.ataraxia.org.uk
👉 Email: [email protected]
👉 Instagram: @ataraxia4all
About Ataraxia for All
Ataraxia for All is a Wigan-based CIC focused on improving mental and physical resilience through accessible movement, mindfulness, and community connection. Led by Tom Blackledge and Stella, with local fitness and community professionals Becky Martin and Jodie Wallace, Ataraxia partners with local people and groups to help people build strength, confidence, and calm — one small step at a time.
Funding note: Harmony in Motion is funded by The National Lottery through Sport England’s Movement Fund.