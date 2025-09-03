Free year-long wellbeing programme launches this Autumn in Ince: Harmony in Motion

Ataraxia for All, a local Community Interest Company founded by Tom Blackledge (local former UFC fighter and author) and his wife, training consultant Stella, is launching Harmony in Motion — a run of free movement and mindfulness activities for the community from September 2025 to December 2026. The project is made possible by National Lottery funding through Sport England’s Movement Fund.

“Harmony in Motion is about giving people of all ages a friendly and inclusive way to move more, feel better, and meet their neighbours,” said Tom Blackledge. “We’ve taken away the cost barrier and designed sessions that are truly beginner-friendly and suitable for all ages and abilities.”

“Whether you’re 14 or 74, there’s a gentle entry point — from canal walks to sound baths and confidence-building fitness,” added Stella.

What’s on in the first round of activities(Sep–Dec 2025)

Tom Blackledge, Founder Ataraxia for All CIC

• Every Friday & Sunday – Fitness for all ages & abilities

Sep/Oct: Calisthenics (bodyweight) • Nov/Dec: Resistance (bands & weights)

• First Sunday of every month – Soundbath& breathwork

• Last Sunday of every month – Canal Walk & Litter-pick with FREE refreshments. Meet at Britannia Bridge car park. No booking required.

Get fit, strong and healthy!

• November (date TBC) – “Funked Up” dance fitness taster

Also running as part of the programme: a “Move Well” physio masterclass on injury prevention and a six-week “Get Lifting” course on safe, confident free-weight use (first cohorts kick off in September — subscribe to the website for future dates).

Where & how to book

Unless stated otherwise, events take place at:

Activities start September 2025

Ebenezer School & Chapel, James Street, Ince, Wigan, WN3 4JY.

Booking required for all activities except the Canal Walk.

👉 Book: www.ataraxia.org.uk

👉 Instagram: @ataraxia4all

About Ataraxia for All

Ataraxia for All is a Wigan-based CIC focused on improving mental and physical resilience through accessible movement, mindfulness, and community connection. Led by Tom Blackledge and Stella, with local fitness and community professionals Becky Martin and Jodie Wallace, Ataraxia partners with local people and groups to help people build strength, confidence, and calm — one small step at a time.

Funding note: Harmony in Motion is funded by The National Lottery through Sport England’s Movement Fund.