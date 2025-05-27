from New York’s Broadway to Wigan

Salena Jones and her Trio in Concert

The Music Continuum CIC presents

SALENA JONES and her Trio in Concert

Venue: St. Michael and All Angels Church

Selena Jones

Duke Street

Wigan, WN1 2BJ

Date: Friday 6th June at 7:30pm

Tickets: £18 - available from Peter Fletcher 07848 818276

Salena Jones in Concert

online: www.wiganjazzclub.co.uk

Church: 01942 235 900

“A superb singer who effortlessly delivers the lyrics with grace, charm and innate swing” – Ronnie Scott’s

“Infinitely versatile, she swings from jazz standards to more intimate material, America’s loss is Britain’s gain, Jones is pure class” – The Times Arts

Salena Jones and her Trio in Concert at Ronnie Scott’s

“New York’s world travelled charmer is one of the best jazz-meets-cabaret singers in the business” – Daily

If you should come to an of my shows don’t forget to come up and say ”hello” !

With love and thanks to all my fans and friends for their kind interest and support.

Salena x