from New York’s Broadway to Wigan
The Music Continuum CIC presents
SALENA JONES and her Trio in Concert
Venue: St. Michael and All Angels Church
Duke Street
Wigan, WN1 2BJ
Date: Friday 6th June at 7:30pm
Tickets: £18 - available from Peter Fletcher 07848 818276
online: www.wiganjazzclub.co.uk
Church: 01942 235 900
“A superb singer who effortlessly delivers the lyrics with grace, charm and innate swing” – Ronnie Scott’s
“Infinitely versatile, she swings from jazz standards to more intimate material, America’s loss is Britain’s gain, Jones is pure class” – The Times Arts
“New York’s world travelled charmer is one of the best jazz-meets-cabaret singers in the business” – Daily
If you should come to an of my shows don’t forget to come up and say ”hello” !
With love and thanks to all my fans and friends for their kind interest and support.
Salena x