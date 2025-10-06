Fubhub Wigan partners with In Pink charity to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FubHub Breast Cancer Awareness

Fubhub Wigan is partnering with the In Pink charity to help support and spread awareness for breast cancer on October 8.

Breast cancer affects one in seven women in the UK. In Wigan, 74% of eligible women attend breast cancer screenings—the highest rate in Greater Manchester—yet one in four women still miss this potentially life-saving check.

The event aims to discuss the importance of regular breast cancer screenings and the challenges faced by women from diagnosis through treatment and recovery.

It will also support the Soroptimist International Swallows (SI Swallows) project, a Wigan-based initiative that offers practical and emotional assistance to women battling cancer.

People attending the event will have the opportunity to learn more about breast cancer, hear personal and professional perspectives, and contribute to a cause that impacts countless families in Wigan.

Spaces for the October 8 session are limited, and attendees are encouraged to book via Fubhub Wigan’s Facebook page.

