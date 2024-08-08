Girls That Read: book club for women in Wigan set to hold first fundraising event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly formed book club for women in Wigan has announced its first fundraising event to raise money for the group. Girls That Read is a community that combats mental health issues and loneliness, whilst discussing their monthly read.

Girls That Read has been going for three months now and continues to sell out the two meets every single month. The high demand has influenced founder, Emily, to organise a fundraising "End of Summer" event, which will have lots of fun activities, stalls from local small businesses, live music and so much more going on during the day.

The team at Girls That Read offer mental health support and advice and a safe environment for all women who attend and have already had such an impact on the community, encouraging more women to come have a chat, make new friends and start a new hobby.

At the fundraising event, all money raised from ticket sales and sales at the "Girls That Read" stall will be able to help fund more events, author talks, sessions from mental health professionals and much more. A raffle is being held at the event to also help raise money for the charity "Young Minds".

Founder, Emily, has been open with her mental health struggles in the past and hopes that her work can continue to help more Women in Wigan improve their mindset and give them the passion to keep going.

Tickets for the "Girls That Read: End of Summer Fundraising Event" can be found on Eventbrite.

For more information email [email protected] or message over on instagram @girlsthatread.wigan