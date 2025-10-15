Haigh Family Firework Spectacular to return this November
Haigh Woodland Park will welcome visitors to its annual firework display on Sunday November 2.
In addition to the display, there will be plenty of attractions and activities to entertain the whole family.
From a live DJ to fire breathers, and the return of Pont’s Fun Fair; the Family Firework Spectacular is bound to be a night of excitement.
Haigh Woodland Park will also host a range of food and drink stalls to cater to a wide range of tastes.
The gates open at 5pm and the firework display will run from 7.45pm to 8pm..
Tickets are now available.
Visit Eventbrite for tickets and more information.