Health Column: share your experience

Share Your Experience: Help Us Improve Diabetes Care in Wigan and Leigh

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh is the independent consumer champion for health and social care, representing the patient and public's voice in the borough. It helps to shape and improve local health and social care for local people and their communities.

Currently, we are focusing on a project about diabetes and are seeking insights from individuals who have been diagnosed with the condition.

Did you know that in June 2023, The National Diabetes Audit estimated there were 21,730 people across Wigan living with type 2 diabetes (this statistic also includes much rarer types of diabetes.)

N/A

Analysis of the National Diabetes Audit has shown that the rate at which young adults are diagnosed with early-onset type 2 diabetes has risen faster than the rate of diagnosis in over 40s’ in England.

We know this age group is least likely to complete vital annual health checks, but we want to ensure people, including women who are pregnant, can manage their diabetes well and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Healthwatch would like to understand from those with a newly diagnosis of diabetes the following:

· what do people understand about the risks of diabetes?

· what do people understand they were told when they were diagnosed.

· what was the experience of that process like for them.

· Why are people not accessing the structured education sessions (DESMOND).

· Why are people not accessing the podiatry/foot clinic services.

· Why are people under 40 with type 2 diabetes not accessing services.

· Do women under 40 know the risks of diabetes related to pregnancy.

Therefore, we have a launched a survey to gather people's personal experiences of being newly diagnosed with diabetes. Anyone who has been newly diagnosed/ carers for someone newly diagnosed within the last twelve months can complete the survey. Without your views/feedback on services we cannot improve services.

The link to the survey can be found on our socials and website: Healthwatchwiganandleigh.co.uk

We are also looking for people to tell us their personal story about being newly diagnosed with diabetes.

Please contact Andrea Arkwright at [email protected] or telephone 01942 834666