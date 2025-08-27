How tickled we are! Doddy delight comes to Leigh

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A television actress who toured with one of the nation’s greatest funnymen is coming to Leigh to share tales of her time on the comedy circuit with Sir Ken Dodd.

Diana Brooks will present a hilarious behind the scenes glimpse of working with the Knotty Ash legend when she brings her acclaimed show, ‘My Life on the Road with Sir Ken Dodd’ to Leigh Miners Welfare Institute, this Friday, 29th August.

And the event will also provide a boost for live entertainment in Leigh, as proceeds will be donated to the ongoing campaign to restore the town’s St Joseph’s Hall.

A friend of Sir Ken, Diana supported his live performances, sold merchandise, and helped out behind the scenes. During her own acting career, she appeared on Coronation Street and many other television series.

Tickets selling fast!

Diana’s show, which has been organised by the Leigh and District Branch of Soroptimist International, will multiply the fun factor by also including amusing recollections of her life and auditions.

Tickets for this Friday’s event at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute, Kirby Street, WN7 4EF cost £10 each and are available from Ticket Source online, by email via [email protected], or by telephoning 01942 274759.

Doors open at 7.00pm for a 7.30pm start, and a bar and refreshments will be available.

