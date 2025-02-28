Iconic musicals to be shown in cinemas across Wigan this Spring

By Eliza MacPherson
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 15:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Audiences will be able to watch beloved musicals such as Billy Elliot and Jesus Christ Superstar from the comfort of their local cinema

This Spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at Omniplex Cinema Wigan, Vue Bolton, and more.

The Spring season will including the following: ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’, ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)’, ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The season kicked off earlier this month with showings of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables, on the 2nd and 4th February.

Audiences can enjoy rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar on March 2nd and 4thAudiences can enjoy rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar on March 2nd and 4th
Audiences can enjoy rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar on March 2nd and 4th

It continues in March with ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’ on Sunday 2nd March and Tuesday 4th March. Written and composed by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this rock opera includes the hit songs I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Heaven on Their Minds and Superstar.

Full dates for The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals are as follows.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – 2nd March + 4th March

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – 13th March + 16th March

Catch Billy Elliot: The Musical, featuring music by Elton JohnCatch Billy Elliot: The Musical, featuring music by Elton John
Catch Billy Elliot: The Musical, featuring music by Elton John

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – 30th March + 2nd April

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – 1st May + 4th May

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/

Related topics:Andrew Lloyd Webber
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice