Iconic musicals to be shown in cinemas across Wigan this Spring
This Spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at Omniplex Cinema Wigan, Vue Bolton, and more.
The Spring season will including the following: ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’, ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)’, ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)’.
The season kicked off earlier this month with showings of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables, on the 2nd and 4th February.
It continues in March with ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’ on Sunday 2nd March and Tuesday 4th March. Written and composed by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this rock opera includes the hit songs I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Heaven on Their Minds and Superstar.
Full dates for The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals are as follows.
Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – 2nd March + 4th March
A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – 13th March + 16th March
Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – 30th March + 2nd April
Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – 1st May + 4th May
Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/