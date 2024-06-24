Iconic Wigan nightclub to return for one night after 30 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
This coming weekend King Street Wigan's best 90s dance music nightclub returns for one more night. The original club was always a great night out during the 1990's with the best dance music played by great Dj's and a great atmosphere on the dancefloor, on Saturday the 29th June the reunion with all the original DJs will take place at Vibe Nightclub which is literally across the street from the Turnkey's original site.
If you went to the club back then there's no way you want to miss this fantastic all original cast of familiar faces and see those similarly familiar people you saw on the floor carefree dancing to those amazing 'old skool' tunes.
Tickets are available from the Skiddle ticket site priced at £15 + Booking Fee https://skiddle.com/e/38286715
Tickets are close to a sell out so if your quick you may still be able to get them. This really looks to be a fantastic night in the making with Original DJs, professional dancers, pyrotechnic effects, visuals and all inside a club with a stunning sound system and a lighting set up to match which has a 'light jock' operating it.
The show starts at 8pm Saturday 29th June until 3am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.