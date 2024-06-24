Iconic Wigan nightclub to return for one night after 30 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

30 Year reunion for King Street's best 90s dance club to be held on the 29th June 2024 at Vibe Nightclub

This coming weekend King Street Wigan's best 90s dance music nightclub returns for one more night. The original club was always a great night out during the 1990's with the best dance music played by great Dj's and a great atmosphere on the dancefloor, on Saturday the 29th June the reunion with all the original DJs will take place at Vibe Nightclub which is literally across the street from the Turnkey's original site.

If you went to the club back then there's no way you want to miss this fantastic all original cast of familiar faces and see those similarly familiar people you saw on the floor carefree dancing to those amazing 'old skool' tunes.

Tickets are available from the Skiddle ticket site priced at £15 + Booking Fee https://skiddle.com/e/38286715

Event Poster

Tickets are close to a sell out so if your quick you may still be able to get them. This really looks to be a fantastic night in the making with Original DJs, professional dancers, pyrotechnic effects, visuals and all inside a club with a stunning sound system and a lighting set up to match which has a 'light jock' operating it.