Join Wigan Youth Zone at MAD Arts Fest: a free celebration of creativity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 7th September, from 11am to 3pm, Wigan Youth Zone invites everyone to unleash their creativity at MAD Arts Fest, a vibrant and free festival celebrating music, art, and dance. This exciting event promises a day full of interactive activities, inspiring performances, and plenty of opportunities for everyone to get stuck in and have some fun.

The festival will feature a great mix of live music from talented young artists and lively dance performances—there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Throughout the day, attendees can dive into a range of creative experiences. At Cardboard Corner, you can get hands-on and build your own robot. If you’re up for some good old-fashioned fun, Dart Therapy gives you the chance to pop balloons and let off some steam.

One of the highlights of the festival is the Immersive Glow Experience, where you can step into a dazzling world of neon and lights for a unique artistic adventure. To get into the festival spirit, why not treat yourself to some vibrant face paint that captures the colourful essence of the day? You can also create your own custom-designed T-shirt at the MAD Fest Merch station, making for the perfect keepsake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival also celebrates local talent through Graffiti Action, a collaborative art piece led by local graffiti artist Evan Barlow. If fashion is more your thing, check out Creative Threads, where young Wigan creatives will be showcasing their fresh, fashion-forward designs.

Join the fun at Wigan Youth Zone's MAD Arts Fest!

Wigan Youth Zone’s Head of Arts, Catherine Bryan, said: “We're thrilled to bring the MAD Arts Fest to life, showcasing the incredible talent of our members in music, art, and dance. This event is more than just a celebration of their creativity—it's a chance for the entire community to come together, experience the vibrancy of our Youth Zone, and participate in unique activities like our Immersive Glow Art experience. We can't wait to welcome everyone to join in the fun and see the amazing performances our young people have worked so hard on.”

In addition to these activities, the festival will feature a variety of free and paid workshops that provide hands-on opportunities to learn and create. These workshops are expected to fill up quickly, so early booking on Eventbrite is recommended.

MAD Arts Fest isn’t just about showcasing creativity—it’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a day filled with fun and artistic expression. Don’t miss out on this exciting event—mark your calendars for 7th September and join Wigan Youth Zone for a memorable day of art, inspiration, and connection!

Event detailsDate: Saturday, 7th September 2024Time: 11am – 3pmLocation: Wigan Youth Zone, Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RUAdmission: Free