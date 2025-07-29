Little Theatre's talent showcase at Wigan Central

By Anne Woolley
Contributor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 11:51 BST
Wigan Little Theatre members are delighted to be invited back to perform at Wigan Central bar.

The theatre may be closed for the summer, but its talented singers and musicians are relishing the thought of performing some of their favourite songs from all genres.

At the same time they hope raise money to ensure their cultural home can carry out essential work so Wigan can enjoy live theatre for many more years to come.

They will be raising the roof at Wigan Central on Queen Street at 1pm on Saturday August 16 and really hope readers can join them and donate the theatre’s fund raising campaign.

A spokesperson said: “Do join them, enjoy a some great performances, have a pint and if you can, donate to this very worthy cause.

It is possible to book a table on 01942 246425.

