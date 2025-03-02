Local cheese experts returns with new masterclass

After a run of sell-out events in her first year of business, professional cheese judge and turophile Claire Thomas, is bringing a brand new cheese-tasting masterclass to Wigan in April.

“A journey through territorial cheese” takes place at Postcode Coffee House at The Edge on Wednesday April 30. An advocate of artisan, traditionally made British cheese, Claire will be welcoming guests to find out the history of some of the most well known cheeses from around Britain.

A territorial cheese is one named after that area where it was originally made and there are a huge swathe of them from Dunlop in Scotland to cheddar in England and Caerphilly from Wales. Closer to home, we have Lancashire and Cheshire which have been made for hundreds of years.

Claire started her business, Cheese with Claire, in 2024 after several years honing her cheese knowledge as a judge at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards and Artisan Cheese Awards. She completed a training course with the Academy of Cheese in 2021, after which the seed of the business was planted.

The company offers cheese-tasting masterclasses on a wide variety of subjects with the aim of bringing the best British cheese to groups in a fun, accessible and delicious way.

Claire said: “It is easy to reach for the cheese which you know when you are shopping, so I want to introduce people to cheese which they might not have considered before, or is an elevated version of an old classic. I aim to have everyone leave with a full belly and the confidence to try something new the next time they buy cheese.

“My next event at the Postcode is a history lesson on a plate! We have a plate of cheese from across the British Isles all of which have interesting stories. These are the best examples of their kind, and there will definitely be some cheese from the North West being served up as well.”

During the event, the coffee shop will be open for hot and cold drinks and a selection of alcoholic options as well.

Tickets for the masterclass are £15 per person (plus small booking fee) and available via Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cheesewithclaire/t-vvgdxpe

For more information about Cheese with Claire, visit: https://www.cheesewithclaire.co.uk/