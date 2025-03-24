Looking for a role supporting SEND children in Wigan schools?

Send inclusion Support based at 'The old courts Wigan' is holding a coffee morning on Monday 7Th April offering free advice about supporting children in schools with SEND and Mental Health difficulties. We open our doors to current teaching assistants and people who are interested in making a difference in Wigan schools.

Join Us for a Coffee Morning with SEND Inclusion Support: Making a Difference in Wigan Schools

SEND Inclusion Support is a Wigan-based company dedicated to supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and mental health difficulties within the school environment. Our mission is to ensure that every child, regardless of their individual challenges, has the opportunity to thrive in an inclusive and supportive educational setting. We are constantly on the lookout for passionate individuals who have experience in supporting children or who are eager to make a meaningful difference in Wigan schools.

If you're looking to make a positive impact in the lives of children with SEND or mental health challenges, we invite you to join us for an informative and welcoming Coffee Morning. This event will provide valuable insights into the work we do and how you can get involved.

What to Expect at the Coffee Morning:

The event will feature a talk by Alison Jackson, one of our company directors, who has extensive experience supporting SEND students in Wigan schools. With years of hands-on experience and training in various support strategies for SEND children, Alison will share her knowledge on how to effectively support children with SEND and inclusion needs within the school environment. Her talk will cover practical tips, success stories, and the importance of creating an inclusive and supportive school culture.

In addition to Alison's talk, our friendly and experienced team will be available to answer any questions you may have about working with SEND children. We’ll be on hand to help you get registered, explain how you can get work in this area, and guide you through the process of becoming a part of our team.

Why Attend?

Contact [email protected] to book a place.

: We’re always looking for compassionate individuals who want to help children with SEND reach their full potential. Make a Difference: This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a team that’s making a real difference in the lives of children in Wigan.

Whether you have experience supporting SEND children or are simply passionate about making a positive impact, we encourage you to attend. By joining SEND Inclusion Support, you’ll be playing a key role in ensuring that Wigan schools continue to provide inclusive, supportive environments for all students.

We look forward to meeting you and helping you take the next step toward making a difference in the lives of children in Wigan!