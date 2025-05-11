Tuesday 13 May sees students of More Than Words Advocacy CIC showcase their talents and colourful art canvases in an exhibition called ‘ Love Your Life’ at The Turnpike Centre in Leigh. The exhibition is in partnership with Heart Communities CIC, supported by Wigan Council and funded by ‘Down to Earth’, Arts Council England and the National Lottery.

More Than Words is a not-for-profit organisation based at Sovereign Business Park in Ince. They work with children, young people and adults with disabilities and autism. Their speciality is offering a variety of arts and creative activities to help people express themselves, grow in confidence and produce local community performances that highlight issues specific to disabled people.

‘Love Your Life’ is wider project, seed-funded by ‘Down to Earth’. The next stage will involve working alongside other community groups in the Ince area to produce art canvases which reflect what's most important in people's lives. All canvases produced will be brought together to create one larger piece, converted for an outside installation at More Than Words, which is based on Warrington Road in Ince.

Lisa Johnson from Heart Communities CIC, who has been working with students from More Than Words, said:

Sonia proudly showing off her canvas

“The students have really worked really hard on their canvases, and I've thoroughly enjoyed working with them. This is a fabulous project, which will bring the community together. The finished piece will be there for all to see and participants will have a lasting tribute to their work. We are all looking forward to the next stage of the project."

This is the third exhibition for More Than Words at The Turnpike, which will be opened by Councillor Chris Ready who holds the portfolio for Culture in Wigan Borough. Councillor Ready has been a long-time supporter of More Than Words and a big advocate for making all cultural experiences accessible to all. The opening event also includes a dance performance of ‘Carry On’ which reflects the challenges experienced by everyone from More Than Words over the last year, moving to their new premises.

The launch of the exhibition takes place from 11am to 11.30am on 13 May 2025 at the Turnpike Gallery, Civic Square, Leigh, and the art exhibition runs until 20 May. It's free to attend.

For more information about More Than Words, phone 01942 735426 or visit their website at www.morethanwordsadvocacy.co.uk