Make a date to fall in love with a new home in Tyldesley

HOUSE-HUNTING is like dating – it usually starts online – but this Valentine’s weekend (February 14-16) in Tyldesley Elan Homes is turning matchmaker.

The homebuilder is inviting buyers to make a date to visit its Garrett Hall Fields development to discover open plan layouts that put the kitchen at the heart of the home and how the ease of living new builds offer frees up time and money to do what you love.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “Finding THE one can be tricky in both dating and home buying. People tend to have a wish list of what they’re looking for in a partner or in a property and in the digital age, their search tends to start online. That’s certainly been the case at Garrett Hall Fields and we’re encouraging buyers looking for a new home in Tyldesley to make the next step and visit us in real life.

“We promise there won’t be any first date awkwardness they may experience when viewing a property someone’s already living in. They’ll be able to view our show homes and speak to our friendly, experienced sales teams who’ll guide them through the floor plans to match them with their perfect property and explain the move-making incentives we offer. We’ll also be able to hook visitors up with independent financial advisors. You could make it a date day and have a romantic stroll around the wider area, stopping for a coffee and a cake in a café or a cocktail and meal in a bar or restaurant.”

A CGI of the four-bedroom Brampton at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley

Current availability at Garrett Hall Fields includes a choice of homes with two to five-bedrooms, with prices starting from £249,995.

Elan’s brand promise is “homes you’ll love inside out”. Subject to build stage, buyers will be able to choose from a range of specification options rather than inheriting a previous owner’s décor.

Latest figures from the Home Builders Federation suggest the cost of heating, lighting and hot water in a new home is around half that in an older property.

“The annual energy bill saving works out at almost a £1,000 a year so instead of cuddling up to keep warm, you could spend the money on doing something you love or perhaps a romantic break,” Marie added.

The show home at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley, where Elan is hosting a Valentine’s event

Homes at Garrett Hall Fields will enjoy a tranquil, landscaped waterside setting. An area of public open space will be created to the south and east of the site, with existing trees due to be supplemented with additional planting.

The Honksford Brook runs along the southern boundary of the site and two new ponds will be created as part of the new development – one ecological and one set for surface water attenuation.

To find a home you’ll love inside out, join Elan at Garrett Hall Fields, accessed via Lambert Meadow, this weekend (February 14 – 16).

For the latest availability and pricing see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.