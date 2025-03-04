More than 500 bikes saved at Wigan Borough’s recycling centres
Local charity Rebuild with Hope is a specialist in breaking down barriers to employment for ex-offenders and has brought a new lease of life to the Grand Arcade in Wigan.
Their retail space has become home to multiple local businesses, including the Wigan Cycle Project, experts in bike repair and champions on the environmental and health benefits of cycling.
Rescued unwanted bikes from the three recycling centres in Wigan Borough are repaired and made available for affordable prices at the Wigan Cycle Project.
Mark Harrison, Director of the Wigan Cycle Project has this to say: “Working with Wigan Council and FCC has been fantastic. So many bikes being thrown away when there are so many people who need a bike, it’s crazy.
"Teaming up with Wigan Council and FCC has enabled us to get bikes to people who really need them, and with Rebuild with Hope now on board we are able to process far more bikes and use the Rebuild with Hope stores as outlets for many of the bikes whilst passing on new skills and prospects to some of the prisoners.
"The whole collaboration is starting to work really well, not forgetting the great team of staff and volunteers we have working in the stores.”
The bikes are repaired at several locations including HMP Thorn Cross and HMP Risley. The prisoners are set to become fully trained and experienced bike mechanics, providing them with an enrichment activity and a new skillset to boast on their CV.
The project doesn’t stop at Bikes though, Rebuild with Hope are hosting a Reuse shop at their store on Standishgate.
Louise Atherton, CEO of Rebuild with Hope shared her thoughts on the projects: “We are really excited to be working alongside Wigan Council and FCC and the Cycle Project to reduce waste and provide affordable good quality products for Wigan residents.”
Since November 2024, this bicycle repair project has enabled the recovery of approximately 570 bicycles.
Recirculating pre-loved products is widely regarded as an effective way of reducing our carbon footprint and, in this case, supporting local organisations in the process. This year, think for people and planet and consider second hand options.
Thinking of rehoming your underappreciated ornaments or clearing out the backlog of bits you’ve stashed away in the garage? Consider donating these products through any one of the three Recycling Centres in Wigan, just ask a member of staff on site for help upon arrival.