Multi-prize winning Talland String Quartet entertains Wigan Music Society

By Roger Rimmer
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 13:52 BST
Wigan Music Society will be entertained on April 5 by the RNCM multi-prize winning Talland String Quartet.

Their members Dylan Edge and Orla McGarrity, violins; Rebecca Stubbs, viola and Nathan Jackson-Turner, Cello are all graduates of the RNCM .

Their programme includes Caroline Shaw's Entr’acte, W A Mozart's String Quartet No 19 K 456 “Dissonance”, Antonin Dvorak a Selection from Cypresses, Erich Korngold String Quartet No 2 Op 26 and some Folk/Jazz Arrangements.

The concert starts at 7:30pm, doors open from 7pm. Entrance by Cash or Card, Apple Pay etc at the door or tickets can be bought On-Line via our web site - https://www.wiganmusic.org.uk

Members/Patrons of the Society £10 and Guests £15. Children free. Students over 21 £5.

