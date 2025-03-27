New show home opening in Tyldesley

AS construction of new homes in Tyldesley continues a pace, buyers are being offered fresh inspiration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garrett Hall Fields is an Elan Homes development taking shape on land at Mossley Common.

A new four-bedroom detached Brampton style show home is opening over the weekend of March 29 and 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “When we launched Garrett Hall Fields last summer, we were initially selling two and three-bedroom homes and so opened a three-bedroom show home. Most of the properties on that first phase have now been sold and people have started moving into them. As we’ve now released a new phase of larger designs with four and five-bedrooms, we’re opening a new show home. We’d encourage anyone looking for a family-sized home in the Tyldesley area to come and view the Brampton show home to help them appreciate the layout, quality and finish they can expect from Elan.”

Elan Homes is opening a Brampton style show home at Garrett Hall Fields, Tyldesley

The Brampton offers 1,292 sq ft of living space, with every inch carefully planned to go with the flow of busy modern lifestyles.

The lounge is at the front, with feature bay window offering lots of natural light.

From this relaxing space, double doors lead through to the combined dining room and kitchen. French doors open out from the dining area onto the garden, offering easy access outside and lots of natural light into this sociable space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adjoining the well-equipped kitchen is a practical utility and convenient cloakroom.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve the other three bedrooms.

Current prices at Garrett Hall Fields start from £439,995 for a Brampton.

Recognising that potential purchasers are likely to have a house to sell, Elan will consider part exchange on selected plots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those climbing the housing ladder, part exchange is perhaps the quickest way to sell a home. Elan effectively acts as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s home,” Marie explained.

“People tell us they love the reassurance and convenience this offers. There are no complicated chains or last-minute haggles over price. Plus, they can live in their existing property until their new home is ready.”

Alternatively, the homebuilder may cover the cost of stamp duty on selected new homes in Tyldesley.

Homes at Garrett Hall Fields are highly energy efficient with PV solar roof tiling, triple glazing, wastewater heat recovery systems and energy efficient ventilation. Electric vehicle charging points will be provided to all homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accessed via Lambert Meadow, the homes enjoy a setting that allows residents to choose their pace of life.

Tyldesley town centre is easily accessible, the area is served by well-regarded schools and nearby Astley Street Park features a play area and outdoor gym.

Close to the A580 East Lancashire Road, the cities of Manchester and Liverpool are both within a short drive.

The new Brampton show home opens on Saturday, March 29.

For more information about the homes available see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.