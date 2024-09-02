New support group set up for women in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The weekly meet ups offer a “safe space” for women.

A Wigan woman has set up her own ladies’ group with the aim of building friendships, tackling loneliness, and promoting fitness within her local community.

Stacey Rigby, from Beech Hill, created ‘Stacey’s Walk and Talk Events’ after experiencing her own loss in 2017, and realising there was a gap in Wigan for women-only support groups.

The group meets each Monday with activities like bowling, exploring local nature reserves, and participating in local park walks.

Stacey, far right, and the group at Haigh Hall.

Stacey said her aim is to create a sense of community and friendship among the local women and stressed she never “wants anyone to feel alone.”

Inspired after experiencing grief and loneliness following the death of her father in 2017, Stacey aspired to build a community where women could feel supported, form friendships and can speak openly about their own experiences with grief, anxiety and depression. She also wished to promote a safe and welcoming environment for women to keep active, Stacey herself losing seven stone and successfully recovering from substance addiction.

“I have had therapy, and been able to get my life back together,” said Stacey, “but I know others do not have a support network, and if I can motivate one person to get out of bed, that’s enough.”

Meeting each week at Mesnes Park, Stacey emphasised that both children and pets are welcome on the group’s excursions. As a mum-of-three herself, Stacey said she recognises that finding childcare can be tough, and wanted to help take the pressure off attendees who may not have access to child minding.

Stacey and the group at Mesnes Park.

Group member Mandy Naylor said, “As a mum second time around after 19 years, I have been lonely as my group of friends have older children. Meeting new people at Stacey’s Walk and Talk Events has really brought me out of my shell, and meeting new mums has helped me to talk about any worries I have.”

Stacey’s Walk and Talk Events are, however, open to all age groups, with Stacey stating there is no age limit, “one lady who attends is 67 and recovering from a stroke. Our events help her get out and about, which is my main goal.”

Stacey regularly updates the group’s Facebook page with future events and meet-ups, and stressed that all women are welcome. The group have even created a hoodie for members to wear, which Stacey believes both “promotes the club, and helps unite a community” of local ladies.

“Don’t feel alone,” is the message Stacey wished to share, “there’s always someone out there to talk to, and someone out there to help you no matter what you’re going through.”