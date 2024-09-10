Outwood Academy Hindley's Open Evening 2024

We would like to welcome Year 4, 5 & 6 students and families to our Open Evening on Thursday 10th October 2024.

Our doors will be open from 4pm till 7pm for you to come and look around our school.

There will be a presentation by the Principal in the Theatre at 4.30pm & 5.30pm.

We look forward to seeing you on Thursday 10th October 2024.