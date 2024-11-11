Parbold to host Lancashire brass ensemble for Christmas concert

Parbold Village Hall is set to host Lancashire-based Intrada Bass Ensemble for a Christmas concert.

The popular ensemble known for their performances are returning to Parbold for an evening of festive cheer, playing many well-known classics.

The band is made up of brass players drawn from many famous northern bands, giving the group versatility and variety in the music they play.

The event is taking place on Saturday December 7 at 7:45pm, witty classical, jazz and pop music by composers such as César Franck, Mel Tormé John Rutter, Irving Berlin and Chris de Burgh.

This season marks the 50th anniversary of Douglas Music presenting live music in the auditorium of Parbold Village Hall in Lancashire.

The hall’s Steinway D grand piano is a major draw for international pianists, and this year, four of the world’s greatest piano players will travel to play it in Parbold.

Starting with the Intrada Brass Ensemble in December, there is a strong focus on ensembles this year, with the ‘Pocket Orchestra’ - the Meliora Collective - returning to Parbold.

Across a lineup of ten concerts, this season features a first-class lineup of musicians.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community since 1973.

This season is sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation.

Tickets are £25 and £5 for young people and students, with free car parking available. Tickets can be purchased from www.parbolddouglasmusic.org or phoning 07768799821.