Pramworld Hosts Parent to Be Event in Wigan!

Pramworld, the UK’s leading nursery retailer, is hosting a special Parent-to-Be Event on May 30 at their impressive 6,000 sq. ft showroom spread over two floors in Pemberton, Wigan.

This free event is your perfect opportunity to prepare for your new arrival, explore top baby brands, and enjoy exclusive discounts!

Discover Leading Brands & Receive Expert Guidance

At the event, you'll have the chance to explore a wide range of products from the industry’s top brands, including prams, car seats, nursery furniture, and highchairs. Pramworld’s friendly and knowledgeable team will be available throughout the day to provide expert advice tailored to your needs - without any sales pressure.

Take Advantage of Exclusive Discounts & Surprises!

Families attending the event can take advantage of exclusive in-store discounts, helping you save big on essential baby items. Plus, every purchase comes with a complimentary goody bag filled with special treats!

Spend over £500 and you’ll also be entered into the ‘Pick a Card’ competition - each card reveals an exciting prize to be won from leading brands including: Cybex, Bugaboo, Silver Cross, Avionaut, Mamas & Papas, Hauck, Kinderkraft, Stokke, Ickle Bubba, The Little Green Sheep, Nuna, Tonies, Shnuggle, BabyBjörn, Ergobaby, and more.

David Winstanley, Director at Pramworld, commented:"We're so excited to welcome families from Wigan and nearby areas to our Parent-to-Be Event. We know that preparing for a new baby can feel overwhelming, which is why we've created a relaxed, supportive space where parents can explore hundreds of products, ask questions, and get honest, expert advice from our nursery specialists. Our mission is simple: to help every parent feel confident and ready for the journey ahead."

To book your ticket for the event in Wigan please click here.