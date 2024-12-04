Prayers for Peace
An ecumenical prayer vigil for peace in Palestine, Israel and the Lebanon will be held at St John's RC church on Standishgate, Wigan, on Sunday 8th December at 6pm.
It will feature an illustrated talk by Karen Whyte who has worked in Jenin refugee camp, a talk by Fr Philip Kehoe who for several years lived and worked in the Holy Land. There will be music, prayers, the naming of children who have died in the conflict and the lighting of candles in their honour.
The evening will end with refreshments and a Palestinian craft stall.