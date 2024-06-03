Repair Cafe making Wigan more sustainable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local organisation is working to keep items out of landfill.

Wigan’s Repair Cafe has a dedicated team of volunteer fixers who mend old household items whilst owners enjoy a coffee and biscuit, and chat to other visitors.

They have held two successful events so far and fixed items ranging from a hoverboard to ski trousers to a vacuum cleaner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions are held between 1pm and 3pm on the second Saturday of every month at Fur Clemt on Montrose Avenue, a company aiming to reduce food poverty and edible waste.

Volunteers at Repair Cafe Wigan work hard to fix items in a session at Fur Clemt.

The cafe is also supported by ReMade Wigan who are a women’s only upcycling charity and provide them with workshop space and tools.

Repair Cafe Wigan’s lead, Clair Rigby, said: “Repair is an essential element of sustainability.

“By repairing an item, and keeping it out of landfill, we reduce waste and eliminate the need for all of the energy and materials that would have been needed to make, market, and sell a replacement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “But, if you need a sewing machine to stitch a hole in your trousers, or a new set of tools to mend a broken chair, it's often not affordable.

Fixers at the monthly cafes use a variety of tools and skills to mend household objects.

“That's why Repair Cafes are so fantastic.

“Volunteer fixers, many of them with specialist skills, have access to shared sets of tools and materials and repairs are completed free of charge."

The cafes are perfect for items too meaningful or sentimental to throw away yet too broken to use.

They also build a sense of community and are great for people wanting to socialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair said: “Someone once called me a 'Modern Day Womble' and I couldn't have been more thrilled!

“I love to breathe new life into old treasures and hate to throw anything away if it can be saved."

Visitors do not need to book and can just speak to the people on the Welcome Desk when they arrive.

Those with objects that need mending can learn more about fixing, appreciate the value of their items, and discover how easy it truly can be to give their things a new lease of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other nearby areas have similar schemes, as well as Repair Cafe International supporting groups worldwide.

There are 3,168 of these across the globe, from the United States to Japan.

Clair said: "While there were established Repair Cafes in Chorley and Horwich, I felt that there was still a need for a more local event.

“Luckily, I was able to find a fantastic venue at Fur Clemt, a local Community Interest Company (CIC) dedicated to the reduction of waste food that reaches landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are home to a number of other CICs, charities, and community concerns that share their environmental and community values and it's a wonderful fit for the aims of our Repair Cafe."

Since the sessions are volunteer led, the organisation is searching for local people who are interested in mending things, as well as those who can help support the fixers on the day or help out behind the scenes.

No expertise is required as the group can utilise your interests and teach you new skills.

For those wanting to know more, the team can be contacted through their email [email protected].

The event will be back on Saturday, 8 June from 1pm and anyone can bring in items that need mending or maintaining.