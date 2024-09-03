Share your experience: help us improve diabetes care in Wigan and Leigh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It helps to shape and improve local health and social care for local people and their communities. Currently, we are focusing on a project about diabetes and are seeking insights from individuals who have been diagnosed with the condition.
Did you know that in June 2023, The National Diabetes Audit estimated there were 21,730 people across Wigan living with type 2 diabetes (this statistic also includes much rarer types of diabetes.)
Analysis of the National Diabetes Audit has shown that the rate at which young adults are diagnosed with early-onset type 2 diabetes has risen faster than the rate of diagnosis in over 40s’ in England.
We know this age group is least likely to complete vital annual health checks, but we want to ensure people, including women who are pregnant, can manage their diabetes well and reduce the risk of serious complications.
Healthwatch would like to understand from those with a newly diagnosis of diabetes the following:
· what do people understand about the risks of diabetes?
· what do people understand they were told when they were diagnosed.
· what was the experience of that process like for them.
· Why are people not accessing the structured education sessions (DESMOND).
· Why are people not accessing the podiatry/foot clinic services.
· Why are people under 40 with type 2 diabetes not accessing services.
· Do women under 40 know the risks of diabetes related to pregnancy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.