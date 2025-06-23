Shevington first men’s health event

Shevington surgery PPG have arranged a men’s health event to be held on July 5. The day is being held at Shevington Sharks ARLFC Vicarage Lane Shevington, commencing at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the day there will be the opportunity to have blood pressure checks, BMI, learn about the support on offer from Be well Wigan and Wigan Warriors Community. Also, there is information to be had on Andy’s Man club, oddballs and prostrate cancer UK amongst others. On the day there is an open age rugby match to enjoy.

It is a fact that many men out off going to the doctors. So this is a golden opportunity to have a free mot. Plus the opportunity to ask questions on a range of subjects. You have nothing to lose but possibly a lot to gain. So come along.

Finally a big thanks to Shevington Sharks for donating the room for this important event.