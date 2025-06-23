Shevington first men’s health event

By Janene Davies
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 20:18 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST

Shevington surgery PPG have arranged a men’s health event to be held on July 5. The day is being held at Shevington Sharks ARLFC Vicarage Lane Shevington, commencing at 2pm.

On the day there will be the opportunity to have blood pressure checks, BMI, learn about the support on offer from Be well Wigan and Wigan Warriors Community. Also, there is information to be had on Andy’s Man club, oddballs and prostrate cancer UK amongst others. On the day there is an open age rugby match to enjoy.

It is a fact that many men out off going to the doctors. So this is a golden opportunity to have a free mot. Plus the opportunity to ask questions on a range of subjects. You have nothing to lose but possibly a lot to gain. So come along.

Finally a big thanks to Shevington Sharks for donating the room for this important event.

