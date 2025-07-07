Shevington Garden Club Show is back for the 41st time and organisers say it is still getting better every year.

The 2025 edition is predicted to be a spectacular event, with many local exhibitors and enthusiasts from further afield.

Apart from the obvious classes that may be found at horticultural shows, such as fruit, vegetables and flowers, there is something for everyone to have a go at.

There are domestic classes including cakes, jams, scones and so on; there are arts and crafts classes, photography and a section just for children to enter.

How about these with your Sunday joint.

if you have never entered a show like this before, or are nervous about having a go there are two sections for local people or members of Shevington Garden Club.

Plus there will be advice on offer from the more experienced exhibitors.

This year’s show takes place on Saturday August 2 at Shevington Methodist Church, Gathurst Lane, Shevington.

It opens to the public at 1pm but there will be refreshments available form 11am and there will be a number of stalls outside the hall to have a look at prior to the show’s opening.

The top tray class at last years show.

The organisers are expecting another bumper year of exhibits as so far this year there has been some good growing weather and some of our regular exhibitors are telling us that their produce is looking good.

One of the highlights of this year’s show is a competition for the best garden-related project created by a primary school.

Golden Days Garden Centre at Appley Bridge is sponsoring this competition and the winning school will win £500.

Christine Evans of Golden Days is always super supportive of children learning how things grow.

Three of the gladioli blooms at last years show. There will be more of the same this at this years show.

The projects are being judged before the schools break up for summer and the prize will be awarded at the show.

Garden Club judges say they are very impressed with what they have seen so far and it will be difficult to decide on the winner.

For anyone interested in exhibiting at the show, schedules will be available in Shevington Library and various outlets around the district or email Andrew Moakes at [email protected] for more information.