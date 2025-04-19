Standish Library is 60!

Friends of Standish Library’s banner announcing the anniversary.

The Friends of Standish Library will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of their library starting on Saturday, 3 May.

The Mayor will be speaking, cutting the cake and uncovering the new anniversary bench.

All the daily activities that go on in the library will be displayed around the room for visitors to enjoy or join.

A local school is singing and local children will be planting a wildflower border. Children can have their face painted and enjoy EBublio.

The celebrations continue throughout the month of May with Curious Critters, an afternoon tea party with Neil Dunlop singing and a talk by Jim Meehan on the 60 years of Standish.