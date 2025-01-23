Step into Kindness: Join Ginare Consulting Limited's Charity Walks to Make a Difference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us in making a difference, one step at a time! Each month, our passionate community gathers for fundraising walks in support of incredible charities within the Wigan area. This February, we’ll be stepping out at the Three Sisters Recreational Area to raise funds for Cats Guidance Rescue, a local charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats in need. Whether you walk to support, to connect, or to improve your own well-being, your participation matters

Wigan locals are invited to lace up their walking shoes and take part in a meaningful initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for charities making a difference in our community. This month’s 5km walk will take place on Saturday, February 8th, 2025, starting at 11 a.m. at the picturesque Three Sisters Recreational Area.

Each month, our walks support a different charity, and this time we’re proud to spotlight Cats Guidance Rescue. Since 2018, this Wigan-based charity has been dedicated to ensuring that every cat it encounters receives kindness, safety, and top-notch care. Entirely self-funded, Cats Guidance Rescue relies on donations and fundraising efforts to continue their vital work. From providing medical treatment to finding forever homes for rescued cats, they are transforming lives—both feline and human.

Walking with us offers more than just the opportunity to give back. These walks provide a welcoming space to meet like-minded people, combat loneliness, and boost mental health. Studies have shown that spending time outdoors and connecting with others can significantly improve overall well-being. Why not take a step toward building friendships and supporting a good cause at the same time?

Whether you want to join the walk or contribute by donating, your involvement makes a big impact. Every small step taken helps make our community stronger, more connected, and more compassionate.

Ready to walk with us or learn more about Cats Guidance Rescue? Visit https://catsguidancerescue.com to explore their work or donate via our fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ginare.

Together, let’s make every step count!