Support scheme for those in Wigan borough living with dementia hosting relaunch event

Etherstone day service situated at Neild Gardens, in the heart of Leigh has been a vital support for individuals living with dementia and critical needs and their families since 1983.

With its lively, homely, creative and passionate approach dedicated to improving the lives of others. This year the building has undertaken huge renovations making the environment better suited to its customers needs and will be welcoming the local community to tap into the activities and opportunities we offer.

We proudly invite everyone to join us on May 23 between 10am-12pm and 1-3 pm for our very special relaunch. Entertainment and refreshments will be available.