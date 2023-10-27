News you can trust since 1853
Swap the standard office Christmas party for a weird and wonderful night at Revolution Wigan

Rev’s invites you to Step into “Revolution in Wonderland” for a very mixed-up Christmas party.
By Rhianne GreenContributor
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
From November 26, Revolution Wigan will transform to surprise and delight your Christmas party.

If you’re ready to step into a magical world of vodka, delicious food and decadent cocktails then look no further.

Get in touch to book your partyGet in touch to book your party
Fantastic Festive Feasts

There are lots of ways to feed your festive party at Revs. If you’re after a sit-down meal before you get up and dance, Rev’s two or three-course dining package will suit your party – expect turkey with all the trimmings, alongside extra delicious new dishes.

If traditional dining doesn’t quite fit your party’s vibe, the Fantastic Feasts buffet will. Ideal for party’s who want to mix about between the bar, the dance floor and the buffet, of course. Expect pigs in blankets alongside lots more festive favourites.

Revs will also be throwing Boozy Wonder Brunches all festive season, as well as afternoon teas

Christmas Drinks Packages

Let’s not pretend that our favourite thing about the office party is anything but the drinks! Rev’s Nights before Christmas Drinks packages and mixed-up cocktails have been specially designed to meet your party’s need.

With drinks packages for all group sizes and special festive cocktails. Simply enquire and Rev’s will find you the perfect package.

How to party at Rev’s

1. Full venue hire

2. Room hire

3. Area hire

4. Table booking

If you need a themed takeover for your full venue, room or area booking – we can do that too!

Get in touch with the team today to begin planning your bespoke Christmas Wonderland experience for 2023! Visit the website: https://www.revolution-bars.co.uk/book/ contact our Fantastic Sales Team at [email protected] or give us a call 01942 239054.