Sentencing of a young man called Lucifer who admits to domestic abuse charges has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Lucifer O'Malia, 20, of Winstanley Street, has previously appeared before a Bolton judge to plead guilty to charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and twice assaulting a named woman.

He was originally due to learn his fate in September and then October when further charges of strangulation, false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice were to be dealt with.

But the hearing has now been deferred to December 4.