Lucifer O'Malia, 20, of Winstanley Street, has previously appeared before a Bolton judge to plead guilty to charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and twice assaulting a named woman.

He was originally due to learn his fate in September and then October when further charges of strangulation, false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice were to be dealt with.

