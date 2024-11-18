Tattoo studio's special event in aid of less fortunate children
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Join us for a day filled with creativity and holiday spirit, all while supporting a great cause. At Toys For Tatts, we’ll be offering unique flash tattoo pieces priced at £30 and £50. But here’s the festive twist: if you bring in an unopened toy along with your receipt, we’ll deduct the toy's price from your tattoo! And if you feel inclined to bring more, we welcome additional toys, as all donations will go to children in need.
In partnership with Daffodils Dreams, we’re aiming to spread Christmas cheer to less fortunate kids this holiday season.
The event will also feature a Santa’s Grotto, gumball tattoos, exciting competitions, giveaways, and much more! It’s a perfect opportunity to get a new tattoo while making a positive impact in our community.
Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the season and give back! Mark your calendars and join us for a memorable day of art, fun, and generosity.