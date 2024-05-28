Ten activities in Wigan to entertain the kids this May half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With schools on a week-long break, families across the borough are searching for ways to keep their younger ones busy.We've compiled a list of places to visit this half-term which are guaranteed to put a smile on their faces.

1) Circus Funtasia

Let your little ones be amazed by a variety of acts, including fire-breathers, aerialists, and a Wheel of Death.

The production is on all week in the DW Stadium car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Museum of Wigan Life, on Library Street, hosts a new exhibition and free craft sessions in May.

2) Circus Skills workshop

The circus fun doesn't need to stop there, with Wigan Library hosting an event on 30 May where you can learn all the tricks of the trade.

These include spinning plates and juggling balls.

3) The Museum of Wigan Life

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the town centre, the venue's new What’s in Store exhibition displays artefacts to be enjoyed by all the family.

A free crafting afternoon will also be held on 30 May where children can make their own name plaque, inspired by items from the exhibition.

4) The Turnpike Gallery workshops

Take part in free arts and crafts sessions inspired by the local area, including expressive painting with Ula Fung on Wednesday, 29 May.

Jeanette Orrell will also host an ink drawing workshop on Thursday, 30 May.

5) Mini Makers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held in the Community Room at The Old Courts, this session allows under 5s to get creative with crafts, make new friends, and develop their skills.

It will take place on Wednesday, 29 May at 10am.

6) Haigh Woodland Park

The popular location has stunning walks and a huge playground, as well as crazy golf and a high ropes course.

Their half-term funfair will also be back and, on 31 May, there will be live music and street food traders for Foodie Friday.

7) Arrive ‘n’ Drive Karting

For the thrill-seekers, Three Sisters Circuit will run twenty-minute karting sessions on 31 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No previous experience is necessary and there are different circuits for all ages.

8) Fairy Glen

Enjoy a scenic walk through this peaceful area of the town.

It is a great spot to walk the dog or let the kids' imaginations run wild.

9) Ninja Warrior

This adventure park tests fitness and strength, and is guaranteed fun for all the family.

Compete against each other to find out who is the ultimate warrior, or have a go on the inflatable course.

10) Greenslate Community Farm

Visit the animals and wildlife at this site in Billinge.