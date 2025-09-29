The Christmas Countdown is on at Bents Garden & Home

Bents Garden & Home have been counting down the days to their official Christmas opening and on Wednesday, October 8 at 11am they will be joined by the Mayor of Warrington, Cllr Mo Hussain, to help unveil this year’s spectacular Christmas experience.

Once again, Bents’ in house team of joiners and visual merchandisers have worked their magic to create 12 incredible themes, all of which will be revealed at Wednesday’s opening event. Following the traditional Christmas countdown, the Mayor and Matthew Bent, Managing Director of Bents Garden & Home, will cut the ribbon and officially announce Christmas 2025 open!

Joining the Mayor for the occasion will be two cheeky elves, who will be roller skating their way around the Centre helping to spread the festive cheer and making a return appearance, is the hugely popular Fat Cat Brass, a six-piece roaming band, who will bring the festive beats in their own unique style.

Says Matthew Bent: “It may still be October, but once Christmas at Bents is unveiled, the festive season can officially begin! This year’s opening event will be full of entertainment and we’re looking forward to customers being able to see and experience our magical wonderland, which has once again been delivered by our incredible team of colleagues.”

Matthew Bent with the Fat Cat Brass Band

This year’s themes include Nature’s Treasures, centred around a festive potting shed and featuring the biggest pair of wellies in Warrington; Merry Mischief, which provides the perfect place for a cheeky selfie spot; and Monochrome Madness with its giant keyhole and floating furniture providing a flavour of things to come with Bents’ brand new Adventure Light Trail, based on the story of Alice and her magical adventures.

Once the opening has taken place Bents’ be inspired members can enjoy a mince pie and glass of prosecco which will be served from 10.30 (whilst stocks last) and make a full day of it at the Winter Food Market, open from 11am and serving all the festive favourites.

Places can now be booked for Alice in the Hidden Garden, Bents’ Adventure Light Trail, which launches on November 21.