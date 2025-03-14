The Odd Couple by Neil Simon at Wigan Little Theatre - April 23rd to May 3rd

Oscar is an untidy slob, Felix is fastidious and depressed. sharing an apartment proves tough for them both.

Unrepentant slob Oscar and fastidious Felix are good buddies and meet up at Oscar’s apartment with other pals for Friday poker night.

Felix divulges that his long-suffering wife has finally kicked him out and being a good pal, Oscar invites Felix to stay a few days as “room mate”. After all, he’s divorced and his wife and kids have decamped to California. All too soon Felix is transforming Oscar’s noxious muck tip into the impeccable home it obviously once was. Neighbours Cecily and Gwendolyn Pigeon are ex-pat English sisters who add even more comedy when they arrive for dinner at Oscar’s invitation.

Writer, Neil Simon wrote more than 30 plays and nearly the same number of movie screenplays, mostly film adaptations of his plays. He received three Tony Awards and a Golden Globe Award, as well as nominations for four Academy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards. He was awarded a Special Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Kennedy Centre Honours and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour.

Director Caroline McCann

Director, Caroline McCann has lived and breathed Wigan Little Theatre all her life, so she knows what audiences like and snapped up the opportunity to direct this legendary play.

She says, ‘As you might imagine, rehearsals have been a blast. I’m fortunate to have a great cast, some newcomers and some WLT favourites, so I know that that, mixed with a play with such credentials, will be a sure fire hit.

I’m looking forward to seeing our audience’s smiles as the leave the theatre after our production of this multi award winning play’

Book at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk

The Box Office is open for in-person purchases throughout productions.