A director, actor and musician will lead a devised theatre workshop series in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Rigby will run a dynamic five-week series beginning on Wednesday, July 2, from 7pm to 9pm.

Funded by Arts Council England and Greater Manchester Combined Authority, this series of creative workshops is free to participants and open to performers and artists of all disciplines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From writers and musicians to dancers, designers and producers, all are welcome as long as they have a passion for collaboration and can commit to all five sessions.

Actor Tom Rigby.

Taking place across various spaces at The Old Courts, the workshops will dive deep into the imaginative and spontaneous world of devised theatre, an approach that uses storytelling, voice, movement, words, research and improvisation to create original work with the skills of the ensemble.

Tom said: "I am absolutely delighted to be running these devised theatre sessions at The Old Courts this summer.

"Despite having lived in Wigan for almost a year, I only visited The Old Courts for the first time in May — I don't know what took me so long! It was such a joy to meet Jonny and Rebecca [Davenport, artistic director and sales and marketing director], who share my enthusiasm for local arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm super excited to launch this programme of collaborative theatre-making and look forward to creating great work with this fantastic venue."

Organisers say the free workshop series provides a rare opportunity to explore devised theatre in a collaborative, cross-disciplinary setting.

Places are limited, so early registration is essential.

Go to theoldcourts.com.