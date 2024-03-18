Anniversary celebrations: afternoon tea at WLT

A series of events are being planned in celebration of Wigan Little Theatre’s eight decades at the heart of the town’s cultural life.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
The first is a Family Afternoon Tea to be at the Crompton Street venue on March 23 between 2pm and 5pm.

There will be free tea and coffee and cakes will be available for a donation plus a raffle will be held, and other attractions include bric-a-brac and book stalls, a tombola, and free face-painting.

Wigan Little Theatre is in a celebratory moodWigan Little Theatre is in a celebratory mood
Visitors will be able to take something of WLT home from its props, costume/accessories and script sales.

Everyone is welcome. Just drop in!

Organisers are also putting a shout-out to local amateur bakers who could donate a yummy cake or tray bake to the afternoon tea.

Please ring/message Stacey on 07913 972441 or Anne on 07799 061558 to them know know in advance.

A WLT spokesperson said: “We won’t tell if you donate a shop-bought one!”

