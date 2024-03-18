Anniversary celebrations: afternoon tea at WLT
A series of events are being planned in celebration of Wigan Little Theatre’s eight decades at the heart of the town’s cultural life.
The first is a Family Afternoon Tea to be at the Crompton Street venue on March 23 between 2pm and 5pm.
There will be free tea and coffee and cakes will be available for a donation plus a raffle will be held, and other attractions include bric-a-brac and book stalls, a tombola, and free face-painting.
Visitors will be able to take something of WLT home from its props, costume/accessories and script sales.
Everyone is welcome. Just drop in!
Organisers are also putting a shout-out to local amateur bakers who could donate a yummy cake or tray bake to the afternoon tea.
Please ring/message Stacey on 07913 972441 or Anne on 07799 061558 to them know know in advance.
A WLT spokesperson said: “We won’t tell if you donate a shop-bought one!”
