Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first is a Family Afternoon Tea to be at the Crompton Street venue on March 23 between 2pm and 5pm.

There will be free tea and coffee and cakes will be available for a donation plus a raffle will be held, and other attractions include bric-a-brac and book stalls, a tombola, and free face-painting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Little Theatre is in a celebratory mood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to take something of WLT home from its props, costume/accessories and script sales.

Everyone is welcome. Just drop in!

Organisers are also putting a shout-out to local amateur bakers who could donate a yummy cake or tray bake to the afternoon tea.

Please ring/message Stacey on 07913 972441 or Anne on 07799 061558 to them know know in advance.