BBC Stargazing Live astronomer on his way to Wigan with award-winning science show

Mark Thompson is well-known as the presenter of BBC Stargazing Live, which inspires millions of people to get out and enjoy the night sky.

He has spent more than 20 years lecturing on a vast array of astronomical subjects, from the moon to black holes and the end of the universe, and has published four books aiming to change people’s understanding of the universe, including a series of astronomy books for children.

Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show is heading to Wigan

Now, Mark is touring with his award-winning Spectacular Science Show and will be at The Old Courts in Wigan on Saturday, May 13.

The show is designed for both adults and children and won Best Kids’ Show at Edinburgh Fringe.

