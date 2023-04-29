News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
1 hour ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
5 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
6 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
20 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
20 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

BBC Stargazing Live astronomer on his way to Wigan with award-winning science show

A popular astronomer is heading to Wigan with a show designed to prove science is anything but boring.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Mark Thompson is well-known as the presenter of BBC Stargazing Live, which inspires millions of people to get out and enjoy the night sky.

He has spent more than 20 years lecturing on a vast array of astronomical subjects, from the moon to black holes and the end of the universe, and has published four books aiming to change people’s understanding of the universe, including a series of astronomy books for children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show is heading to WiganMark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show is heading to Wigan
Mark Thompson's Spectacular Science Show is heading to Wigan
Most Popular

Now, Mark is touring with his award-winning Spectacular Science Show and will be at The Old Courts in Wigan on Saturday, May 13.

The show is designed for both adults and children and won Best Kids’ Show at Edinburgh Fringe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doors open at 2pm, with the show starting at 2.30pm, and tickets are available now via The Old Courts’ website.

Related topics:Mark ThompsonBBCWigan