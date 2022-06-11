Controversial comedy show launches Edinburgh Fringe-inspired night at Wigan venue

The Old Courts’ new performance night – on the third Thursday of every month – will see some of the best contemporary performers and poets come to Wigan.

It starts on Thursday, June 16 with award-winning one-woman comedy show Women Who W*nk, by Joanne Tremarco.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Tremarco on stage

Following her on Thursday, July 21 will be Chris Singleton’s How To Be A Better Human, ahead of his stint at Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

Women Who W*nk has a cult following across the UK with its mixture of laugh-out-loud humour and discussions of sensitive personal issues.

Audiences can expect the unexpected, as the unscripted show is totally improvised, so no two performances are the same.

Promoter Garry Cook, the venue’s new associate producer, said: “I’ve been part of this show as a promoter for several years now and seen the huge impact it has had an audiences – the people who watch it absolutely love Joanne and love the show.

The show has been hugely popular

“It’s not an understatement to say that the show changes people lives. It jumps between raw, tender moments of discussion to absolute belly laughs. As a piece of theatre it is the most memorable show you will ever experience.

“Joanne has a cult following wherever she performs in the country, and so many people want to see the show again and again.

"I was at Edinburgh Fringe when I first saw the show. I kept hearing people talk about how good Women Who W*nk was. I saw it on the final night and by then word had got round that this was the best show at the Fringe. The crowd for her first show was just a dozen but by that final night over 150 crammed into the performance space. People were sitting on the floor anywhere they could find a space.”

Joanne said: "This show has had audiences across the UK and USA howling with laughter, tears and pleasure. The show aims at liberating, educating, entertaining, unifying and empowering the audience.

"Through warm and playful interactions with the audience I encourage, gather and create a surprising journey using the wisdom that is within the present audience."