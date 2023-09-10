Watch more videos on Shots!

Now audiences are being invited to dust off their feather boas, boaters and bow ties and join in the fun when a new revival is staged in Wigan next month.

The Good Old Days, which ran for around 30 years until the early 1980s, faithfully recreated the atmosphere of the music hall from the Victorian/Edwardian era.

Filmed at the Leeds City Varieties theatre, it featured songs, sketches, rib-tickling humour and repartee, all with the enthusiastic participation of the audience - who also came dressed in period costume.

Wigan Musical Theatre Group have now revived the long-running show for their latest production.

Internationally acclaimed tenor Kim Begley will undertake the compere role made famous by Leonard Sachs in the original show, and will introduce the acts from a desk at the side of the stage, as Sachs did for many years with his famous "gavel."

The theatre group's general office manager Maria Rignall said: "Directed by Clive Green, this is the first time the society has performed a complete Music Hall and they have thoroughly enjoyed rehearsing for what is sure to be fabulous night of entertainment.

"Enjoy and join in with magnificent medleys made famous by ‘Miss’ Marie Lloyd and ‘Miss’ Florrie Ford as well as many more nostalgic favourites, performed by faces old and new."

The Good Old Days takes place at St Michael’s Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan from Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th October at 7.30pm.