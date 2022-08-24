Familiar face at the helm as Wigan Little Theatre prepares for Ray Cooney's Funny Money

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Churnside played Vic in Ray Cooney’s Funny Money in 1999, alongside Bill Collins as Henry, in a show directed by Colin Hurst.

Mike Delaney, Kath Berry, Paul Griffiths, Pat Ashurst and Chris Norris completed the cast.

Director John Churnside works on the set at Wigan Little Theatre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given this crew consisted of some of the best comedy actors, the production went down in the annals of history as a rip-roaring success.

This time John is taking up the director’s baton and says it is an honour to step into Colin’s shoes.

The cast of the new production are eager to show what they can do.

Lesley Anderson, Paul Dawson, Stacey Vernon, Paul Leffler, John Dudley, Peter Jones, Richard Ellis and Chris Boyle are polished performers who hope to leave the audience with aching sides after each performance.

John said: “Farce is fun to rehearse, but at the same time it has to be taken seriously as it’s all about timing, and that takes a lot of hard work to make it inch perfect. This cast has it all and we’re looking forward to getting on stage.”

As well as directing the production, John has been proving he is a master of all trades by working on the set building.

Funny Money will be performed at Wigan Little Theatre from August 31 to September 10.

Tickets are available at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk