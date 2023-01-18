I Spy With My Little Eye is a production with a twist on the game that many played in the car while on their travels and will take fun-filled interaction to the next level.

The audience must help a little girl and her dog find a missing treasure chest by solving clues, singing songs and discovering objects in the most engaging game of I Spy.

A magical adventure full of fun, giggles and sing along favourites such as Head, Shoulders Knees and Toes, Sing a Rainbow, The Ants Go Marching and BINGO.

I Spy With My Little Eye will head to The Old Courts on Saturday February 18

Based on the popular children’s book by author Steven Lee and created alongside education and development experts, I Spy With My Little Eye is not just wonderful entertainment but beneficial to little ones too.

The highly acclaimed writer and producer has an extensive portfolio of work featuring Santa In Love and the long running family musical The Witch’s Bogey. Several of his books have been adapted for the stage including the best-selling Don’t Dribble On The Dragon which had magic designed by the late Paul Daniels.

With sell out shows as far afield as Dublin, Derby and even Dubai, the cast of the award-winning People’s Theatre Company will be performing at Wigan’s Old Courts on Saturday February 18 to entertain local families.

The show begins at 2.30pm with a run time of approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are available at https://www.theoldcourts.com/shows/i-spy-with-my-little-eye/

At the end of the show, there will be sweet treats on offer for the children and Steven along with the cast will be signing copies of the picture book illustrated by Louise Hodkiss which can be bought on the day for £6.99.

A free education pack, online games and crafts to accompany the show can be found on The People's Theatre Company's website at www.ptc.org.uk. Just follow the links to I Spy With My Little Eye.

